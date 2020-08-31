Report: MS to triple participating countries in Xbox All Access

You're watching Advertisements

"I think Xbox All Access is going to be critical to both our launch for Xbox Series X as well as just the overall generation" - those are the words of Phil Spencer at Gamelab 2020 about the future of Microsoft in gaming, as this strategy ties up hardware and subscriptions to software. After a "great" response, Spencer promised "much broader market and retailer support for Xbox All Access".

With Xbox Series X coming in less than three months, a new report on Bloomberg says that Microsoft will triple the number of countries participating in the All Access program this fall. The report does not mention any particular market or region, rather it just explains that Walmart and Target will participate in the strategy.

Sarah Bond, Corporate Vice President, Gaming Partnerships & Business Development at Microsoft, told Bloomberg that mistakenly "people make this assumption that if you have a subscription, you stop buying games".

All Access is a two-year plan that let players pay for a new Xbox console on a monthly basis, either $20 or $25 depending on the model, and the subscription fee to Xbox Games Pass Ultimate in included in the price.