Report: Most of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers' development team laid off after refusing support work reassignments

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Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an interesting tale when it comes to Soulslike. Initially opening to negative reviews, the game still managed to break records when it came to its player count, and it also was seen as a strong seller. Despite these two factors in its favour, it seems like the developer of the game, Leenzee Games, has been gutted down to a skeleton crew.

This comes from SavePointGaming, which cites a report by Chinese outlet GamerSky, stating that the core development team at Leenzee has been laid off following the departure of Wuchang game director Xia Siyuan, who reportedly left the company via dismissal sometime before the Lunar New Year. With him gone, much of the development staff was offered new work, being reassigned tot either outsourcing or support work within other projects.

The majority of the staff declined, and were therefore laid off, as the story goes. Nothing official has been confirmed from Leenzee's side, but multiple major outlets are now reporting the same. This means that Wuchang: Fallen Feathers might not offer any more major content updates, and hopes of an expansion may be dwindling right now.