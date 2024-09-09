Report: More than half of Playstation's GAAS ventures have either flopped or been scrapped

HQ

For a long time, live service was seen as the melody of the future, a sure cash cow and a well of seemingly inexhaustible potential and player base. Something that Sony and PlayStation obviously wanted to take part in and a few years ago proudly presented as 'the way forward' and something that the internal developers would invest heavily in in the future.

The situation today is of course markedly different and the GAAS market has become oversaturated. This is clearly evident if we look at the many projects that PlayStation has had in the oven, and more than half of them have either flopped or been scrapped. Billions of dollars down the drain.

Here's the full list based on what we know, and the respective status of the games.



MLB The Show - Successful



Helldivers 2 - Successful



Foamstars - Failure



Destruction All-Stars - Failure



Concord - Failure



The Last of Us Factions - Scrapped



Payback from Bungie - Scrapped



Twisted Metal - Scrapped



New IP from Deviation Games - Scrapped



New IP from London Studio - Scrapped



Spider-Man: The Great Web - Scrapped



Marathon - Under development



Fairgame$ - Under development



New IP från Bend Studio - Under development



Horizon multiplayer - Under development



Horizon MMO - Under development



In short, out of a total of 16 projects, nine of them have either been scrapped prematurely or failed. News from recent weeks also seems to suggest that Marathon's future is in jeopardy. Regarding Fairgame$, there are some better signs, but the development is led by Jade Raymond, not exactly an individual known for her know-how in the GAAS genre.

