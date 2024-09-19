Report: More details on the new Battlefield have been revealed

HQ

The next Battlefield is on its way, and recently we've been hearing more about it. From our first look at some of the game's concept art to it being revealed that the game would have a modern setting, more information is coming our way.

Now, some new details come via a report from Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson. In a post on his site, Henderson states that the game will take place some time between 2027 and 2030, involving various locations across the world, including Gibraltar (the location teased in the concept art.)

Regarding multiplayer, 45 weapons are said to be available at launch alongside 10 maps, and the game will use levelution (destruction) in a way we've not seen before in Battlefield, relying on the calibre of your weapon to cause environment destruction, similar to Rainbow Six: Siege.

Currently, Battlefield 6 is being considered as the name of the game, but apparently the team hasn't fully decided on its title yet. As always, take these claims with a pinch of salt as they're not coming from an official source, but Henderson is usually very solid with information.