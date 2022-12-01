Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Monster Hunter Rise

Report: Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PlayStation and Xbox in 2023

And even to Game Pass.

It looks Capcom will be expanding the list of platforms that Monster Hunter Rise will be available on, that is if a report from Insider Gaming is to be believed. According to the report, written by well-known and generally reliable insider, The Snitch, the Japanese company will be bringing Rise to Xbox and PlayStation consoles (both current and last-gen) in 2023.

It's said that these versions will be a "4K60 port", which even supports 3D audio on Xbox Series and PlayStation 5, and that the release on these platforms will come as soon as January 20, 2023, with the Sunbreak expansion following suit and debuting in the spring.

Otherwise, it was added that the title will also be coming to Game Pass, both console and PC, when it makes its next debut, and that we can probably eye an announcement for The Game Awards in a week's time.

