Report: Microsoft won't fully reveal Xbox Series X until August

Ever since E3 was cancelled this year (should have started today, by the way) it has literally been chaos with announcements about announcements, and then the announcements move and there are new announcements of announcements. Add to that mix that all companies have at least one event planned this summer, while Microsoft and Sony have more coming. Don't forget that there are also different video game media that will arrange different events.

Last month, Microsoft revealed they would host events each month until the release of Xbox Series X, and a hardware-focused stream was planned for June and one about first-party software in July. But since Sony moved their Playstation 5 event last week, it seems like Microsoft silently has might moved theirs as well.

Jeff Grubb from VentureBeat has had a solid track record on these many different shows, and he posted a report recently that says the Xbox Series X reveal has been moved from June all the way to August. He says Microsoft originally planned to show everything on June 9, which would be five days after Sonys reveal on June 4 - but that didn't happen and was moved to Thursday. Grubb writes:

"The company was aiming to show off the long-rumored, more-affordable Xbox Lockhart around June 9. But it pushed those plans all the way to August — at least for now. Microsoft doesn't want to go before Sony's Thursday event."

If Grubb is right, well, then we'll see the first-party Xbox Series X games next month, but will have to wait another two months for the full console reveal.