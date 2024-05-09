Report: Microsoft will take the scissors out again and there will be more cuts

HQ

This week Xbox announced the closure of three studios in its portfolio and the absorption of a fourth into Zenimax. Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks are no more, and it looks like they won't be the last to disappear from Xbox Game Studios.

A new report from Jason Schreier at Bloomberg claims that a meeting of Xbox executives and studio heads took place yesterday (Wednesday) in which Matt Booty praised Hi-Fi Rush, without mentioning the reason for his studio's closure.

The report also tells us that Arkane Austin was working on two projects, an immersive sim and a new Dishonored, and that both they and Tango (which was starting to sketch out a sequel to Hi-Fi Rush) were hiring new staff for their new titles. It seems that this initial stage of work (which, logically, has little financial return) after both studios launched games last year, has been the main reason for their decision to close.

Xbox is offering "voluntary severance" within Zenimax Studios (Elder Scrolls Online) to reduce its staff, indicating that the cutbacks are not over yet. Many eyes are now on id Software (Doom Eternal) and Ninja Theory, which is just days away from releasing Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.