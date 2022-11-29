Report: Microsoft will soften the Activision Blizzard deal

HQ

While Microsoft says there are plenty of reasons they want to buy Activision Blizzard, their competitor Sony has been all about Call of Duty, fearing that the series might come to an end on PlayStation formats.

The Xbox boss Phil Spencer has previously said that Microsoft will release Call of Duty to PlayStation for "several more years", something the PlayStation boss Jim Ryan claims only means three more years after Sony's current marketing deal for the franchise has ended. Recently, Spencer added that he doesn't intend to "pull the rug" from underneath PlayStation regarding Call of Duty and said he would be open "to make a longer-term commitment that Sony would be comfortable with".

Last week, New York Times reported that their sources claims that Microsoft would consider making this a ten year deal with Sony to continue the Call of Duty franchise on PlayStation, and now another news giant have come to roughly the same conclusion. Reuters writes that their sources says Microsoft is about to make EU concessions to get an approval. This "remedy would consist mainly of a 10-year licensing deal to PlayStation owner Sony".

Since Call of Duty has been Sony's main concern, we assume this would go a long way, but whether it's enough remains to be seen.