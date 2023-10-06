Report: Microsoft will finalize the acquisition of Activision Blizzard next week

HQ

It has been a topic we have reported about on a weekly basis for over one and a half years, but now it seems like things might come to an end. According to a new report from The Verge, Microsoft will finalize the purchase of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion next week, potentially on Friday the 13th.

The date depends on the UK's Competition and Markets Authority who are expected to approve the deal very soon since Microsoft has changed the Cloud gaming part that CMA was worried about. If this happens, it would be the end of a 20-month process and the start of something new as we would find out more about Microsoft's plans for Activision, Blizzard and King in the future.