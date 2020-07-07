Report: Microsoft wants to buy Warner Interactive Entertainment

You're watching Advertisements

One of the major bombshells to drop last month was that Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is seemingly up for sale, and that current owner AT&T wants $4 billion for it.

That's a lot of money, and it means only really big companies can even think about buying it. Quite unsurprisingly, Activision, EA and Take-Two were mentioned as confirmed interested buyers - but now TheInformation.com claims there's another interested party: Microsoft.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment controls developers such as Avalanche Software, Monolith Productions, Netherrealm Studios, TT Games, and of course Rocksteady Studios. Microsoft buying Warner would mean games such as Injustice, Mortal Kombat, the Lego series, all the DC games (such as Batman) would be Xbox Game Studios titles in the future and quite possibly limited to PC and Xbox.

Do you think Microsoft should buy Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, or do you prefer the publisher to stay under third-party ownership?