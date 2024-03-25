Report: Microsoft to publish Toys for Bob's first game as independent developer

HQ

When Microsoft announced that 1,900 people from Activision Blizzard and Xbox would be laid off, it seemed like Toys for Bob (Skylanders, Crash Bandicoot: Nsane Trilogy) was history. Fortunately, the studio and Microsoft had other plans, and last month the former part revealed that they are going independent.

But the announcement made it clear that it seemed like Microsoft might still be the publisher of their upcoming project, and now this has reportedly been confirmed. According to Windows Central, a corporate vice president of Microsoft Studios has confirmed that an agreement has been made between Microsoft and Toys for Bob for their first title as an independent studio.

Unfortunately, we still don't know what kind of project it is, but according to Booty it's similar to games that Toys for Bob has made in the past. Many fans hope Toys for Bob will make a new Crash Bandicoot or develop something with Banjo Kazooie (which is owned by Microsoft), but the studio has already said it will be something brand new.