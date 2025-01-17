Report: Microsoft makes another round of layoffs, including gaming

HQ

Microsoft has reportedly made another round of layoffs, spanning across multiple divisions including security, experiences and devices, sales, and gaming.

The number of employees is apparently small, according to Business Insider, and those let go are unrelated to the layoffs Microsoft is making with employees that are seen to be underperforming. The gaming division wasn't specifically a focus this time around, which is why we're not seeing another devastating number like those we saw last year.

In a comment to Eurogamer, a Microsoft spokesperson said: "Organisational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business. We will continue to prioritise and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners."

After the terrible years for layoffs that 2023 and 2024 were, we're hoping that this year can be a little calmer. But, with studio closures and people losing jobs already making headlines, perhaps those hopes will soon be dashed.