Report: Microsoft has several new Xbox Cloud Gaming features brewing

For a long time, it's been possible to play most of the games available through Game Pass Ultimate through the cloud, which means that your mobile phone, your tired old laptop or your smart TV could soon be used to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - as long as you have a good internet connection.

It was recently announced that members of the Xbox Insiders program in the near future will be able to play their entire game collection via Xbox Cloud Gaming (usually it takes another month or so before the feature is released publicly), and are thus no longer locked into the Game Pass selection. But apparently Microsoft has bigger plans than that.

An article at The Verge reveals several new features that are currently being worked on, which include controllers that can connect to the cloud directly for faster response, better image quality (higher bitrate) and more features.

Exactly when we will see the first tangible signs from this is still uncertain, but it is of course nice to see that things are moving in the right direction.