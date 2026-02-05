Report: Metroid Prime 4 is a million seller

HQ

The other day, Nintendo released its quarterly report for the period October-December and presented updated sales figures for both games and hardware. Something that many people reacted to, however, was the mysterious absence of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which some interpreted as Nintendo being dissatisfied with the results.

Regardless of the reason for the game's sales not being disclosed, it still seems to have gotten off to a decent start. Game File founder Stephen Totilo writes via Bluesky that both versions of the game (Switch and Switch 2) have together made Samus' latest adventure a million-seller.

It is undeniably still strange that the figures were missing, and it is reasonable to assume that they are lower than Nintendo had hoped for, but the Metroid series has never been a really big seller, and the best-performing game to date is 2021's Metroid Dread. The fact that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond sold a million copies in less than a month still indicates that interest remains despite mixed reviews, and hopefully that means we haven't seen the last of Samus in her own adventures.