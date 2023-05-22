Report: Metal Gear Solid 3: Remake is a multiformat title

HQ

We've lost track how many times we've heard various sources (often really good ones) claiming that Konami is currently working on a remake of the classic PlayStation 2 adventure Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, widely regarded as the possibly best installation in the classic stealth series.

Several of these sources have said that the game will be a PlayStation exclusive game (possibly timed), but according to a new report from Insider Gaming, this is false. While this generally trusted news outlet confirms that the game is indeed coming and will be revealed on Wednesday during Sony's PlayStation showcase - it will also be released for both PC and Xbox.

This isn't the only Konami franchise that will be brought back in a not too distant future as Silent Hill is also making a comeback, and there are rumours of a new Castlevania as well.