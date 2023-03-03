Report: Meta is planning on releasing the Quest 3 this year

HQ

It looks like the Meta Quest virtual reality platform will be evolving this year. A new report from The Verge reveals that the massive technology company is looking to launch and release the Meta Quest 3 later this year, alongside working on two further headsets that will be coming down the line.

The Quest 3, which is codenamed Stinson, is claimed to be twice as thin and twice as powerful as the Quest 2, and will cost slightly more than the current model. It will also feature mixed reality experiences to add further immersive elements.

In 2024 and onwards, we're told to expect a "more accessible" headset codenamed Ventura, which is planning to deliver the most power possible at a more affordable price point.

Following this will be codenamed La Jolla, which is said to be the company's most powerful headset to date, and aims to include "photorealistic, codec avatars".

To add to all of this, the second generation of Meta smart glasses are planned for this autumn, and then will be followed by a third generation in 2025, all before the long awaited arrival of the AR glasses, which is planned for 2027.

Which of the products are you most excited for?