Report: Meta could be looking to release AR glasses in 2024

Meta is doing a pretty great job when it comes to virtual reality thanks to its range of available headsets. But, there has been a growing movement in the technology industry lately, particularly around augmented reality, which works in a similar vein to VR, except it can bring digital things to life in the real world. Games like Pokémon Go are some of the best examples of this at the moment, but companies like Apple, Google and Meta are working on significantly improving the technology with plans to launch their own takes on AR glasses in the coming years.

A new report from The Verge has suggested that Meta has already put an internal timeline on when its take on AR glasses will be launched, with the product expected to be released in 2024. It's also noted that there will be new iterations of the AR glasses coming in 2026 and 2028, with those being more advanced and lighter.

Known internally at Meta as Project Nazare, the glasses are being kept under wraps, but the information that has been reported has suggested that the 2024 first iteration will use a "phone-shaped device" to handle the computing in the product, and will rely on a wristband for control. The hope is for the AR glasses to serve up 3D visuals, eye tracking, stereo audio, and a "socially acceptable look" when they do release.

