Report: Matt Damon to join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

It has been reported that Matt Damon is on the cards to join the cast of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe production, Thor: Love and Thunder. Damon who has appeared in two previous Marvel movies as cameos (as the Loki actor in Thor: Ragnarok and as a hillbilly trucker in Deadpool 2), was spotted arriving in Australia recently with his family, where he is reported to be starting quarantine before shooting the movie.

No official information regarding Damon joining the cast has been revealed by Disney or Marvel as of yet, but this does seem mighty coincidental if you ask us. Likewise, what this role could be is completely up in the air, we could just be seeing Damon portraying another cameo performance, although it does seem unlikely that he would travel and go through quarantine just for a role as small as that.

Shooting for Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to begin very, very soon, and the movie is expected to launch around May 2022, assuming we get no further delays.

