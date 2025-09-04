Report: Marvel's Wolverine to get new trailer at next PlayStation State of Play

HQ

We could soon see a fresh look at Marvel's Wolverine, as it is likely to appear at Sony's next State of Play presentation, which is apparently coming towards the end of the month.

We've not seen anything official from Insomniac's Wolverine game since 2021. Of course, there were the detrimental leaks which occurred between then and now, but those didn't give us a fully accurate representation of where the game was up to at the time.

Sources speaking to Insider Gaming revealed that Marvel's Wolverine will "almost certainly" be at the next State of Play event, as Insomniac reportedly has a trailer ready to go. These same sources also pointed to the end of September as the date for the next State of Play.

We've still got no idea when the Wolverine game will release, but there's hope of a date coming soon if we've potentially got a big reveal to look forward to. A bit of gameplay included in the new trailer would certainly go down a treat, as it would give us a sense of how we'll actually play Marvel's Wolverine whenever it does release.