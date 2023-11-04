Report: Marvel Studios to focus more on multi-season shows instead of limited series

HQ

Loki is the only Marvel Cinematic Universe series to get a second season so far, as WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Secret Invasion, and Moon Knight all got one season on Disney+ before seemingly being done. But, this could all change in the near future, as a new report from The Hollywood Reporter has stated that Marvel Studios is shifting away from limited series and instead focussing on multi-season shows.

So far, only one MCU show has received a second outing, with that being the currently ongoing Loki, and as for why the decision has been made to switch the style of the shows, the aim is to provide enough time for plot and character development by having them run for several seasons.

In the future, Marvel will be releasing Daredevil: Born Again, Echo, Ironheart, and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and while the latter features a character from WandaVision, it is classed as a spinoff and not a direct sequel to that show.

With this change in mind, which show would you like to see get a sequel? Perhaps Ms. Marvel or Hawkeye would be good fits, considering the upcoming The Marvels and the fact that Hawkeye has been missing from the MCU otherwise since the end of The Infinity Saga.