Report: Margot Robbie will do a remake of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman with Tim Burton

Following the success of Barbie, Margot Robbie has largely been on maternity leave and has mainly been seen behind the camera in producer roles. Now, however, she is returning to acting, and the reliable Jeff Sneider writes that she has something really exciting in the works.

He claims that Robbie has teamed up with none other than Tim Burton (Beetlejuice, Batman, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wednesday) to star in the remake of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman. In addition to playing the giant woman in the film's title, Robbie also has a producing role.

The original was released in 1958 and is about a woman who has been enlarged by aliens, and although it was not a big success, the film achieved cult status. The strange premise feels perfectly suited to Burton, and Robbie seems like the obvious choice for the lead role of Nancy Fowler Archer (played by Allison Hayes in the original).