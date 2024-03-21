Report: Margot Robbie is making a The Sims movie

HQ

Will there ever be a sequel to last year's smash hit Barbie? We don't know yet and there have been some mixed signals from those involved. However, it seems that Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, has got a taste for making a movie based on a seemingly difficult theme - and will now produce a The Sims movie.

This according to insider Jeff Sneider, who also writes that Kate Herron will direct. She has previously contributed to the TV series Loki and will also direct an episode of The Last of Us in season two.

We don't have any other details to offer, but several companies are reportedly interested, and considering what a huge license The Sims is, how well many video game adaptations have performed and the star quality of Margot Robbie - we are not entirely surprised that the studios are interested.

What do you think, what would a The Sims movie look like? Will it be the same as Barbie with a Sim who starts thinking for herself, or do you think they'll go for something else?