Report: Mafia IV could be showcased soon

We know that Mafia IV is in the works, but apart from that, we know very little about the next chapter in the acclaimed series. Coming from Hangar 13, which is set to release TopSpin 2K25 later this month, there are multiple rumours surrounding the game.

Is it a prequel? Is it using Unreal Engine 5? We can now add another rumour to this pile, as prominent leaker Kurakasis has claimed that Take-Two is gearing up for a big announcement on the project in the next few weeks.

Kurakasis claims that it will be a similar case to that of Judas, where Take-Two began preparations for an announcement about 3-4 weeks prior to a trailer dropping. So, perhaps expect something fairly soon, but also take your prescribed dose of salt as with any rumour like this.