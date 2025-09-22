Report: Mad Max: The Wasteland is being reimagined for the small screen

HQ

Despite plenty of hype, Furiosa failed to ignite the box office, and that financial disappointment pushed director George Miller's planned Mad Max: The Wasteland onto the back burner. Now, however, new rumors suggest the project may have found a second wind—this time as a television series rather than a feature film.

Miller reportedly began writing The Wasteland shortly after Fury Road, envisioning a story that once again followed Max Rockatansky, but set before the chaos and insanity of Fury Road—roughly the same era as the 2015 Mad Max video game. The information comes from the YouTube channel Mad Max Bible, so, as always, take it with a grain of salt. Tom Hardy, who embodied Max in Fury Road, has previously commented on The Wasteland and seemed doubtful it would ever happen. Still, he hasn't slammed the door entirely, clarifying that his skepticism is more about the current state of the script than the health of the franchise itself.

Could a TV series work? Absolutely. Many fans would happily welcome more post-apocalyptic mayhem from George Miller.