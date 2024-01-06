Report: Lords of the Fallen 2 is slated for a 2026 release

HQ

Soulslikes are not exactly in short supply on the gaming market at the time of writing, and the number of clones only seems to be increasing. One of the most successful of these was CI Games' Lords of the Fallen, which with its epic battles and dark fantasy world was a surprise success.

In the first ten days alone, Lords of the Fallen managed to sell a whopping one million copies, which is certainly not bad for what was previously a relatively unknown title (at least the original released in 2014). Something that has now caused CI Games to start work on the sequel.

However, the studio itself has not confirmed (or denied) the information, which instead comes to us from video game researcher Kurakasis, who noted that CI Games trademarked the name "Death of the Fallen", which prompted him to dig further on LinkedIn, among other places.

You can read his full and very exhaustive report in the following X-post, but the bottom line seems to be that Lords of the Fallen 2 will most likely be released in 2026 if all goes according to plan.

What did you think of Lords of the Fallen, and are you excited for a sequel?