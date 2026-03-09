Report: "Lego Horizon only released on Switch because it was mandated by the Lego"

HQ

Many people were really surprised when Sony announced Lego Horizon Adventures and confirmed that it would be released on Switch 2 in addition to PC and PlayStation 5. It was seen as the start of a potentially new strategy on Sony's part, where multi-format would become more common and if a game was considered suitable for the Switch audience, it could also be released on Nintendo consoles.

But since then, we haven't seen any more Sony games for Switch, and now we seem to have an answer to the question of why this strategy was chosen for Lego Horizon Adventures. Journalist Reece "Kiwi Talkz" Reilly, known for his many in-depth interviews with prominent developers, wrote on social media that it was simply a demand from Lego in order for Sony to get the collaboration:

"Lego Horizon only released on Switch because it was mandated by the Lego Group."

When a user asks him if this is speculation or something he actually knows, he replied that "it's info I know" and then added that "Sony views Nintendo as direct competition." In short, we have Lego to thank for Aloys' adventures being available on Switch, because if Sony had had its way, it would apparently have been a console-exclusive title.