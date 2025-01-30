Report: League of Legends to get a Game Changers division

HQ

One of the premier women's competitive scenes in esports is the Valorant Game Changers tournament. This league is designed to offer a place for women and marginalised-genders to compete and showcase their skills and over the years it has boomed to an immense level of popularity. Clearly, this has rubbed off on Riot Games, who seem to be gearing up to launch a Game Changers division for League of Legends.

According to a report from Sheep Esports, Riot is looking to introduce a Game Changers division for its League of Legends ecosystem in the EMEA region and that the first tournament will take place this year and include eight teams. It will supposedly have qualifiers organised by SK Gaming, but as per how the overall tournament will be organised, it remains unclear if Riot will tackle the challenge first-hand or if instead it will offload the task to a third-party.

If this does come to fruition, we can probably expect an announcement relatively soon to ensure teams and organisations are prepared for the 2025 LoL Game Changers season.