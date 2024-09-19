Report: LA Thieves is targeting several CDL veterans for its 2025 roster

HQ

While we're still waiting for firm confirmation as to what the 2025 Call of Duty League roster will look like for the Los Angeles Thieves, esports reporter Jacob Hale has taken to X to share a report claiming that the 100 Thieves-owned team is eyeing up several CDL veterans.

We're told that former Toronto Ultra stars Thomas "Scrappy" Ernst and Dylan "Envoy" Hannon will be joining Cloud9 New York professional Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez, all alongside current LA Thieves member Daniel "Ghosty" Rothe to make up a roster that will be coached by Troy "Sender" Michaels.

As this has yet to be affirmed by the LA Thieves, we'll have to wait and see if this roster does come to fruition, but it sure seems like a capable one that could cause some trouble in the 2025 CDL season.