Report: Kirsten Dunst to star against Sydney Sweeney in the sequel to The Housemaid

The Housemaid, based on the book of the same name, was a massive success for both Lionsgate and Sydney Sweeney, grossing over ten times its production budget at the box office. It also received consistently high ratings, and since it's a thriller with horror elements, that means there will certainly be a sequel.

The Housemaid's Secret has already been announced and is based on the second book in the same series (written by Freida McFadden), and now Deadline reports that Sweeney's co-star in the upcoming film has been cast. It will be none other than the award-winning and critically acclaimed Kirsten Dunst (Bring It On, Spider-Man, Marie Antoinette).

Lionsgate executive Erin Westerman comments:

"It is a privilege to bring The Housemaid's next chapter to the screen with Kirsten Dunst. She is an icon. Her career reflects extraordinary range and fearlessness. Opposite the ever-magnetic Sydney Sweeney, she will be an electrifying force in a world where nothing is ever quite as it seems."

Rebecca Sonnenshine will once again write the screenplay, while Paul Feig directs, so the recipe for another hit is undeniably in place.