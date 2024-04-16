Report: Keanu Reeves plays Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

HQ

Many people were surprised by how good the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie was, and with the sequel, the filmmakers proved that success wasn't just down to luck.

One thing that has contributed to its popularity is great performances from stars such as Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and James Marsden, which has made it easy to attract big name actors, like when it was announced that Idris Elba himself would be playing Knuckles. And now it seems that Paramount has made another big-name recruitment, as Keanu Reeves is reportedly ready to play the character of Shadow.

Shadow will appear in the third movie, which will premiere late this year, but unfortunately that's all the details we have to offer at the moment. Considering that Paramount has Avengers-inspired plans for the Sonic universe, we can probably expect more big names in the cast lists in the future.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 wrapped filming last month, so it's fairly safe to assume there won't be any unforeseen delays, with a planned premiere on December 20.

