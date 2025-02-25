Report: Kathleen Kennedy will be stepping down as Lucasfilm president by the end of the year

HQ

Kathleen Kennedy is apparently looking to step down from her role as Lucasfilm president. Kennedy assumed the role thirteen years ago after being hand-picked by none other than George Lucas himself.

However, to say she was the Luke Skywalker to his Master Yoda would be a massive overstatement. Fans have often pointed to Kennedy as the reason for Star Wars' apparent decline, and she has become less of a popular figure as her tenure as gone on.

Puck News outlines that Kennedy will be 72 in June, and was already planning to leave last year, so her departure shouldn't come as much of a surprise if it does happen. We'll have to see who's left to fill the void she leaves behind at Lucasfilm, but undoubtedly there will be more than a few names wanting to try their hand at running a galaxy far, far away.