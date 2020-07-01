Report: July's Xbox Series X event planned for later in the month

You're watching Advertisements

Two days ago, we reported that a good source has claimed that Microsoft's Xbox Series X event in July will take place late in the month. Now an even better source, that has nailed all the events this summer, has seconded the suggestion that it will be late next month and also adds a specific week.

It is Jeff Grubb from GamesBeat who late yesterday tweeted an updated list with all of the summer's planned video game events after adding that Microsoft's reveal will be happening on the week beginning July 20. This is, of course, still not an official confirmation, but we'd say it's the closest to it so far.