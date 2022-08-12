Report: Joker 2 will cost $150 million to make

HQ

During the last few months, it has been confirmed that Joker 2 has gotten green-lit, will be a musical, has a finished script, is called Joker: Folie à Deux, premieres in October 2024 and that it stars Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Now Variety has a new report with interesting details about the movie. It turns out both Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips has gotten quite the raise after the success of the first movie and will both get paychecks worth $20 million. Lada Gaga herself isn't exactly working for free either and will get $10 million.

Also, producing complicated dance and singing sequences is very time consuming, and is therefore expected to take a whole lot of time. According to Variety's sources, we can expect something more in line with A Star Is Born, rather than something similar to In the Heights.

All things combined, Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to cost around $150 million to make. While this might seems like a lot of money, the first Joker grossed $1.07 billion globally, so there seems like there might be a fair chance of a good profit here as well. Not to mention a potentially great movie.