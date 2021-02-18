Report: It looks like Rian Johnson's Star Wars trilogy is still in the works

You're watching Advertisements

It wouldn't be wrong to say the last few main Star Wars movies have generated conflicted opinions. Between The Last Jedi and the Rise of Skywalker, fans and critics have traded blows about whether or not these movies actually live up to the hype of the beloved franchise - and a lot of this all started with Episode VIII, directed by Rian Johnson.

Back when The Last Jedi first released, it was also revealed that Rian Johnson would direct a Star Wars trilogy and it turns out that whole trilogy is still in the works, as author Sariah Wilson reports.

"I'm just going to post this now because I can see that I'm going to get a lot of requests -

Yes, Rian's SW trilogy is still on. No dates or timelines because he has other projects going on, but it is happening.

THAT IS ALL I KNOW ABOUT IT."

There is very little other information regarding this trilogy as it stands, and considering there are no dates and timelines as Wilson reported, it does likely mean that the trilogy won't be coming out anytime soon.