Report: It costs at least $6,000 per second to show a trailer during the Game Awards

The Game Awards will commence on the night leading up to Friday (December 12 at 1:00 a.m. BST / 2:00 a.m. CET). The show is produced and hosted by Geoff Keighley, who has delivered record-breaking numbers every year since its inception.

We see no reason why this year should be any different, and the huge number of viewers waiting to watch makes it a golden opportunity to showcase your games to an extremely large audience. But... nothing comes for free.

Kotaku has now published a report, based on two anonymous sources, which states that in 2025 it will cost $1 million for a three-minute video (just under $6,000 per second). If that seems a bit steep, you can settle for one minute, which will cost $450,000 (at an even higher price per minute, though). This means that it costs about twice as much to show your trailers during The Game Awards as it does during Keighley's Gamescom show Opening Night Live.

Since the event takes place at such an inconvenient time for most working and studying Europeans, we understand that not everyone will be able to watch it live. Fortunately, Gamereactor will be covering everything that happens and reporting on it so you can catch up in the morning - and, of course, watch all the super-expensive trailers.