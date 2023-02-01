Report: It cost Amazon "600 million" to buy Tomb Raider

HQ

Just recently, it was reported that alongside publishing Crystal Dynamics upcoming Tomb Raider game, Amazon would be creating a TV series based on Lara Croft for Prime Video.

Now, following up to this, the website Fellowship of Fans (who has a fairly good track record at predicting things relating to Amazon's entertainment efforts) has stated that it cost the massive company "600 million" to acquire the Tomb Raider brand from Embracer Group. Granted, it never specifically states what currency, but 600 million is a big number all the same.

This comes as the report also notes that Middle-Earth Enterprises has entered into talks with Warner Bros. to see the latter disconnected from the brand, all so they can look to truly ship the The Lord of the Rings rights and franchise. Of course, this all comes after Embracer Group also recently acquired Middle-Earth Enterprises in a move to further consolidate its entertainment efforts.