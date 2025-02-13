Report: Israel likely to strike Iran by midyear

Dansk
According to a recent report by the Washington Post, United States intelligence indicates that Israel is likely to launch a preemptive attack on Iran's nuclear facilities by midyear. The intelligence suggests that Israel's October bombing of Iran significantly weakened its air defenses, creating an opportunity for a follow-up strike.
This attack would aim to delay Iran's nuclear progress by weeks or months but would also escalate tensions in the region, with the risk of a larger conflict. While President Donald Trump has expressed a preference for a negotiated settlement, he remains firm in his stance that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.