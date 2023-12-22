Report: Insomniac has Senua's Saga: Hellblade II as visual target for Marvel's Wolverine

HQ

The amount of data that was stolen from Insomniac Games earlier this week was so big, that people are still discovering new details from it. A prime example of this was noted by Altchar.com who reports that a slide from the leak reveals that the developers has a very specific visual target for the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine.

That is the UK based developer Ninja Theory's upcoming Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, which is expected to be released 2024 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and looks absolutely stunning in the trailers we've seen so far. Its protagonist Senua offers the amount of realism that Insomniac strives for.

As Insomniac have really skilled developers, we look forward to see what the end result looks like for Marvel's Wolverine, and having Senua as an inspiration seems like a great target to strive for.