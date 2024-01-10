Report: Indiana Jones launches this year

HQ

It's been quite a while since we saw a new game from the Swedish studio MachineGames, five years to be more specific as Wolfenstein: Youngblood launched in 2019. Since then, they have been working on Indiana Jones, a game that was announced at the time when Microsoft bought Bethesda Game Studios in 2021.

Since then, we haven't heard a whole lot about it, but leaked documents from the FTC v. Activison Blizzard trials revealed that it was supposed to be released 2022 - something that was made impossible as a result of the pandemic - and that it will be a PC and Xbox exclusive title. As it has been so very quiet about the game, most people assumed we would get to see it 2025 at the very earliest, but fortunately enough, it doesn't seem like we'll have to wait that long.

According to a new report from the Tom Henderson's Insider-Gaming, Indiana Jones is in fact launching this year, something "sources close to the game" have confirmed. Henderson is known as a very trustworthy source as far as unconfirmed leaks go, so chances are pretty good that he is getting this one right as well.

Yesterday, it was announced that we will get a first look at Indiana Jones next week when Xbox Developer Direct kicks off on January 18. With this new report in mind, we wouldn't be too surprised it we also get a release window or even a date as well.