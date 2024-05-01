Report: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches this December, Avowed in November

HQ

Yesterday it was announced that Xbox would be holding its mega games summer showcase on the 9th of June. While we're all expecting Call of Duty news to follow the regular showcase, what is going to be packed in that initial show remains largely unknown.

However, a new report from The Verge's Tom Warren might indicate some release windows we'll see announced at this showcase. Namely, Warren expects that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will see a December launch date, with Avowed getting a November one.

We already know Avowed is set for Autumn/Fall this year, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is slated for some time in 2024. Starfield's Shattered Space expansion is also meant to launch this Autumn, and we could see it in September. Of course, these aren't officially confirmed, so take them with your prescribed pinch of salt.