Report: Hunter Schafer among favourites to play Princess Zelda in live-action The Legend of Zelda film

Following the great success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, when Nintendo announced plans to adapt The Legend of Zelda, but in a live-action format instead, many fans began shouting from the rooftops about who they think should play who in the film. There have been various opinions and takes about who should handle Ganondorf duties, and the same for protagonist Link, with many popular current stars being suggested, like Timothee Chalamet and Tom Holland. But while no frontrunner was ever really picked out for these other characters, the general consensus has been that one actress should handle Princess Zelda duties.

That individual is Euphoria and Cuckoo star Hunter Schafer. Many drew parallels between the actress' appearance and that of Zelda, and her filmography and experience certainly shows that she's capable of handling such a role.

Now, reputable insider Daniel Richtman has taken to X to share that Schafer is being eyed for the role of Zelda too, suggesting that Nintendo and Sony Pictures agree with fans that she'd do an admirable job as the series' titular character.

This is by no means a confirmation, but since The Legend of Zelda is expected to arrive in cinemas in March 2027, we're at the point where firm information should start creeping out all ahead of production likely beginning before the end of the year... assuming the movie isn't met with a delay.