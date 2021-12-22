Cookies

Horizon Forbidden West

Report: Horizon Forbidden West is 96+ GB for PlayStation 5

Might want to pre-load this one for launch day.

HQ
We already knew that Horizon Forbidden West would be quite the looker, and as it is also an adventure with a big world - we kind of assumed that it would be heavy on the file size. Thanks to PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, we now can confirm this for PlayStation 5 (file size for PlayStation 4 is still unknown), as they write:

"Download Size: 96.350 GB* (Without Day One Patch)

* Some Games on Database Have Bigger Size Than on Console (10-20 GB), Anyway Still +70 GB!

Pre-Load : February 11
Launch : February 18"

Basically, make some space for Aloy's next adventure and don't forget to pre-load to be ready when it launches for PlayStation 4 and 5 on February 18.

Horizon Forbidden West

