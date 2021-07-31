Report: Horizon Forbidden West delayed to early 2022

I was planning to keep my shout about the upcoming announcement many of you just have been waiting for after PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst said the game was "on track to release this holiday season. But that isn't quite certain yet" last month, but other reporters deciding to open their mouths and that I think it's a mistake of Sony to not confirm it as soon as possible has made me change my mind.

Four of my usually very reliable sources have told me that Horizon Forbidden West is getting delayed to the first quarter of 2022. The plan right now is to release it in mid-February or March depending on Sony's conversations with its partners regarding when some of their most important games are set to launch. That's also why Sony hasn't confirmed the delay yet, as the plan was to announce the delay when the exact date had been set. We'll see if these reports push those plans forward or if we'll have to wait for the latter half of August.