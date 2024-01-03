Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Report: Hollywood is hiring fewer and fewer female directors

Despite the roaring success of Barbie and other movies in 2023.

Despite the colossal success of Barbie, a film that pulverised the opposition last year, a new report, as reported on by Variety, shows that Hollywood is hiring fewer female directors than it used to.

Only 16% of the 250 highest-grossing films released last year were directed by women, down 2% from 2022.

Digging deeper into the report, it also points out that 75% of the highest-grossing films primarily employed men in the most important behind-the-scenes roles.

In the report we can see, among other things:

"Overall, women accounted for 22% of all directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors and cinematographers working on the 250 top-grossing films."

"That was a decline from 24% in 2022. Moreover, 75% of the top-grossing films employed 10 or more men in key behind-the-scenes roles, while just 4% employed 10 or more women."

The report also broke down what percentage of Hollywood was made up of women last year.

"In descending order women comprised 26% of producers, 24% of executive producers, 21% of editors, 17% of writers, 14% of composers and 7% of cinematographers."

Do you think this is a problem, and if so, what should be done about it?

