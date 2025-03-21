Report: Hollow Knight: Silksong to release this June

HQ

This year marks the third since Xbox revealed a whole host of games at its Summer Showcase, promising we'd have all of them in the next 12 months. Hollow Knight: Silksong was on that show, and it's the last time we saw anything substantial of Team Cherry's anticipated sequel.

While it has taken way more than 12 months for us to see the game, insider Extas1 (via TheGamer) claims we won't have much longer to wait. He believes that Silksong will be releasing on Game Pass sometime this June "at the latest."

Apparently, this is the deadline Microsoft has been given for the game's launch. However, this doesn't mean that it's set in stone that Silksong will release by June. Recently, Extas1 did get something wrong as he claimed Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 would be shadow-dropped at a summer show. However, he has been right before, and making such a bold claim on something like Hollow Knight: Silksong is a big deal. Something he's unlikely to do on a whim.

Still, as always, we recommend you take more than the daily recommended dose of salt with this rumour, and don't let the Silksong hype train pick you up just yet until something official comes out.