Report: Hogwarts Legacy to include transgender characters after uproar

It's safe to say Hogwarts Legacy has been through a rollercoaster since it was officially unveiled after years of leaks and rumours last September. While the announcement trailer in itself left many quite impressed and hyped, J.K Rowling's comments regarding gender identity and a few other controversial subjects last year left many wondering how the game will handle some of these issues and if the famous author is involved in the game's development in some way. It didn't help when many realised that one of the leads has a history of anti-feminist YouTube videos either, so Avalanche Studios and Warner Bros. might want to send Jason Schreier a thank you note after putting some water on the fire.

The well-known Bloomberg journalist has published a report stating that his always very reliable sources claim Hogwarts Legacy will let us customise our character's voice and body type unrelated to gender. If today's system makes it into the final game next year, we won't be asked to choose between being identified as a "witch" or "wizard" until after these decisions, and the option we select will determine the dorm we're placed into and how we're addressed.

This was apparently not always the case, as the report reveal that some developers have been fighting to make the game as inclusive as possible for a long time, including the implementation of the character customisation and the inclusion of a transgender character. Management was apparently resistant at first, but they've seemingly come to to their senses for the time being. Hopefully it stays that way. Maybe it would help if you showed Warner Bros. your thoughts on the matter in the comments below? It wouldn't hurt at least.