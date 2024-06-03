Report: Hiroyuki Sanada could star in the Ghost of Tsushima movie

HQ

We don't know much about Chad Stahelski's Ghost of Tsushima movie, apart from the fact that it is coming. Now, we might have some detail about what the cast will look like, as according to DanielRPK (via The Game Awards), Shogun star Hiroyuki Sanada is being eyed for a role.

It's unlikely that Sanada will be taking on the role of Jin Sakai, considering that the Ghost of Tsushima protagonist is depicted as a younger man in the game. Sanada has previously worked with Stahelski on John Wick: Chapter 4, so we could definitely see him taking on a role in this movie, though.

Who do you think Sanada should play in Ghost of Tsushima?