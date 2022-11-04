Report: Henry Cavill dropped out of The Witcher because Netflix doesn't understand the character Geralt

HQ

We learned just last week that Superman actor Henry Cavill is stepping down from Netflix's series adaptation of The Witcher and that after the next installment, the role will be shouldered by Liam Hemsworth (Hunger Games) and many fans concluded that he simply doesn't have time for more projects since, in addition to a new Superman contract, he's rumored to be negotiating the role of Bond, too. However, information has emerged regarding other reasons throughout the day that point to how much Henry loathed the story and tone of season two of The Witcher and how he and the producers' view of The Witcher simply diverged too much for him to continue. Which to anyone who's seen Season Two sounds highly likely.

"A premier source when it comes to the show -- Cavill was contemplating moving on from the show after Season 2 due to disagreements with the producers in regard to the show's content and Geralt's role. And we don't necessarily need the report to know this. As Redanian Intelligence points out, Cavill expressed his frustrations throughout the promo tour for the second season."

Henry Cavill:

"The toughest part for me was finding that balance between the showrunners' vision and my love for the books, and trying to bring that Geralt to the showrunners' vision. It's about treading a fine line there. It's the showrunners' story and so it's an adaptation. The tricky bit for me was finding Geralt from the books' place within that and being able to serve both as much as I could."

