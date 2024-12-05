Report: HBO wants to cast Paapa Essiedu as Snape in the Harry Potter series

HQ

As you probably know, Warner Bros. is currently working on a new Harry Potter series to be produced with the books' author, J.K. Rowling. The idea is that it will be closer to the books than the movies were and that each season will correspond to a book.

Now, Deadline reports that HBO is considering casting Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, Murder on the Orient Express) as Severus Snape, who was iconically played by the late legend Alan Rickman in the movies. It's no small shoes to fill, of course, but Essiedu has an impressive track record already.

Snape is one of the most beloved and complex Harry Potter characters. He is the head of Slytherin and a key character in the story. Judging from the comments, many seem surprised by the proposal, as Snape is described as a remarkably sallow person and on the official HarryPotter.com we can read that "Professor Snape is known for his lank, black hair and pale skin".

On the other hand, Snape is around 30-years-old in the first book, while Rickman was 20 years older, so Essiedu is much closer to the character in that aspect.

Even though nothing has been confirmed yet, what do you think, is Paapa Essiedu the right choice for the role of Severus Snape?