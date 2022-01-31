Cookies

Halo Infinite

Report: Halo Infinite is getting a new mode developed by Certain Affinity

It's expected to be something for people who love Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Apex Legends.

HQ

Just before the weekend, a rumour started swirling that the Texas based studio Certain Affinity (formed by ex-Bungie staff) was doing a Monster Hunter inspired game together with Microsoft. But it turns out these two companies might have more ongoing projects together.

Certain Affinity was involved in the production of Halo Infinite, and according to a new Windows Central report, they aren't done quite yet as they are currently developing a brand new mode for Halo Infinite.

This mode is supposedly very different and less competitive than what we've got so far, designed to cater to gamers who love "Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, or Apex Legends". This doesn't necessarily means battle royale (even if it would be interesting with the Halo vehicles), but could mean something in the line of Horde from Gears of War, which is very popular.

The release of this new mode isn't too far off, so if Windows Central's intel is good, we should hear more about this in the upcoming months. The idea of having ex-Bungie developer's doing a Halo infinite mode does sound intriguing though, doesn't it?

Halo Infinite

